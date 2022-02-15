Edelweiss Asset Management launches MF investing app ‘eInvest’

Edelweiss Asset Management on Tuesday said it has launched mutual fund investing mobile application eInvest to help investors perform all financial transactions on the go.

The app comes with Insta Money feature that is a mutual fund savings account with an instant withdrawal facility to the registered bank account. Further, users can make a purchase transaction in any fund, redeem, start a SIP and track transaction status anytime anywhere and analyze fund information like fund performance, portfolio holdings, and important risk parameters to select the right fund.

“People are getting inclined towards investing in mutual funds more confidently than they were 10 years ago. Technology has made it possible to take the industry to the next level. As we embark upon our digital transformation journey our mobile app launch is another step in that journey. The app is designed to bring greater convenience for mutual fund investors to access their investment from anywhere at any time with speed and ease," said Radhika Gupta, CEO, Edelweiss Asset Management.

Investors can use the app to start Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) in mutual funds, update personal details and assign a nominee, track their portfolio value, growth and compare with market movement over a time duration and access market insights, book summaries, and podcasts.

Online transactions in mutual funds are gaining popularity and investors can invest in mutual funds through digital wallets, so through this app, one can make instant investment and in case of any emergency, the investor can redeem the same amount seamlessly, Edelweiss AMC said in its statement. “The app will provide easy access to SIP investments, fund information for investors to weigh, understand and ascertain a good option of investment available to them."

