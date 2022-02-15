Edelweiss Asset Management launches MF investing app ‘eInvest’

“People are getting inclined towards investing in mutual funds more confidently than they were 10 years ago. Technology has made it possible to take the industry to the next level. As we embark upon our digital transformation journey our mobile app launch is another step in that journey. The app is designed to bring greater convenience for mutual fund investors to access their investment from anywhere at any time with speed and ease," said Radhika Gupta, CEO, Edelweiss Asset Management.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}