Edelweiss MF asks investors with spare cash to invest in China fund

“Edelweiss Greater China Equity Offshore Fund is an open-ended fund of fund scheme investing in JPMorgan Funds - Greater China Fund which invests in companies from the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong and Taiwan. The recent episode of Bond rating downgrade of Evergrande group and rebuke of China’s Gaming sector has induced short term volatility in the Chinese markets. Evergrande is neither held by JPMorgan Greater China Fund nor in any of the JPMorgan Emerging Markets or Asia funds. In fact, the fund managers do not formally cover Evergrande as a company due to quality issues and its inability to generate free cash flow," a note issued by Edelweiss Asset Management said. It further opined that the Chinese government may allow defaults but they would be ‘orderly’ in nature.