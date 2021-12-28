NEW DELHI: Edelweiss MF has filed the draft scheme information document with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to launch Edelweiss Low Duration 80:20 Index Fund, an open-ended debt index scheme replicating Nifty CPCD Plus T-Bill Low Duration 80:20 Index. CP stands for commercial papers CDs for certificate of deposits.

The firm has collaborated associated with the National Stock Exchange for the index. As per the potential risk class matrix, the scheme is categorised under a relatively low interest rate risk and relatively low credit risk group.

The fund will invest in a mix of CDs and CPs and T-bills forming part of the Nifty CPCD Plus T-Bill Low Duration 80:20 Index, and will be benchmarked against the same.

Securities with residual maturity of 6-12 months are considered. As the title suggests, CPCD and T-Bills are given 80% and 20% weight in the index respectively.

For the CPCD component, issuers having CPs or CDs rated A1+ and having long term credit rating of “AAA" (Triple A) at the time of index creation/review are shortlisted. Further, issuers are ranked based on the outstanding amount of CPs and CDs and the trading volume as on the data cut-off date with a residual maturity of 6 to 12 months as on the index creation/review date.

In case of T Bills, six T-Bills with residual maturity of 6-12 months are selected, each maturing in each of the six calendar months from the index creation/review date. For every month, the T-Bill with the latest maturity is selected.

Each issuer that is part of the CP and CD component (constituting 80% of index) and T-Bill component (constituting 20% of index) is given equal weight as of the base date/review date of the index.

As per the draft document, the tentative constituents of the index as on 1 December 2021 include 56 securities. Some of them are CDs from Axis Bank, CPs from Bajaj Housing Finance, Housing Development Finance and LIC’s Housing Finance and T-Bills from GoI.

The index will be reviewed and rebalanced on monthly.

