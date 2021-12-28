Edelweiss MF files for Low Duration 80:20 Index Fund with Sebi

For the CPCD component, issuers having CPs or CDs rated A1+ and having long term credit rating of “AAA" (Triple A) at the time of index creation/review are shortlisted. Further, issuers are ranked based on the outstanding amount of CPs and CDs and the trading volume as on the data cut-off date with a residual maturity of 6 to 12 months as on the index creation/review date.