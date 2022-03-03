Mumbai: Edelweiss Asset Management Ltd on Thursday announced the launch of its next target maturity index fund—Edelweiss Crisil PSU plus SDL 50:50 Oct 2025 Index Fund.

Rebalanced and reviewed each quarter-end, this index fund will invest in AAA-rated PSU bonds as well as state development loans (SDL). This is an open-ended target maturity index fund that seeks to track Crisil [IBX] 50:50 PSU + SDL Index – October 2025

The new fund offer will be open for subscription between 3 and 8 March 2022.

The asset management company had earlier forayed into the passive fixed income space with the launch of Edelweiss Nifty PSU Bond Plus SDL Index Fund – 2026 in March-21

“These series of target maturity index funds provide safety, stability, and diversification in the investment portfolio and suits need of many investors who today invest in fixed deposits," said Radhika Gupta, managing director and chief executive officer, Edelweiss Asset Management.

Edelweiss Crisil PSU Plus SDL 50:50 Oct 2025 Index Fund is an open-ended target maturity index fund that will predominantly invest in the constituents of Crisil [IBX] 50:50 PSU + SDL Index – Oct 2025.

With an investment amount that is as low as ₹5,000, the fund will have a defined maturity date of 31 October 2025. At maturity, investors will get back their investment proceeds. 100% of the fund’s proceeds are invested in AAA-rated PSU bonds and state development loans (SDL) maturing within six months prior to the maturity date of the scheme. Taxed at 20% post-indexation, this fund will be more tax-efficient as compared to traditional avenues.

Last year, Edelweiss AMC launched India’s first target-maturity, debt-index fund – Edelweiss Nifty PSU Bond Plus SDL Index Fund – 2026 (in March-21) & 2027 (in October -21) with a unique target maturity structure and managed to reach assets under management (AUM) of more than ₹6,000 crore in less than a year.

To follow, the AMC launched Edelweiss Crisil PSU Plus SDL 50:50 Oct 2025 Index Fund. The total AUM of target maturity index funds/ETFs managed by Edelweiss AMC is at ₹50,920 crore as on 28 February across seven target maturity funds, including Edelweiss PSU Plus SDL 50:50 Index Fund – 2026 & 2027 and Edelweiss MF BHARAT Bond ETFs - 2023, 2025, 2030, 2031, & 2032.

