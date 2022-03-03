Edelweiss MF launches Crisil PSU Plus SDL 50:50 Oct 2025 index fund

With an investment amount that is as low as ₹5,000, the fund will have a defined maturity date of 31 October 2025. At maturity, investors will get back their investment proceeds. 100% of the fund’s proceeds are invested in AAA-rated PSU bonds and state development loans (SDL) maturing within six months prior to the maturity date of the scheme. Taxed at 20% post-indexation, this fund will be more tax-efficient as compared to traditional avenues.