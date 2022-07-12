Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Mutual Funds / News /  Edelweiss Mutual Fund launches Focused Equity Fund

Edelweiss Mutual Fund launches Focused Equity Fund

Radhika Gupta, managing director and chief executive officer, Edelweiss AMC.
2 min read . 11:31 AM ISTLivemint

  • The benchmark for the fund will be Nifty500 Total Return Index. The Edelweiss Focused Equity Fund will open for subscription between 12 and 25 July and offers both direct and regular plans

NEW DELHI: Edelweiss Asset Management Ltd on Tuesday launched a new fund offer (NFO) for Edelweiss Focused Equity Fund, that will invest in 25-30 stocks spread across three key investing opportunities of brands, market share gainers, and innovators.

The benchmark for the fund will be Nifty500 Total Return Index. The Edelweiss Focused Equity Fund will open for subscription between 12 and 25 July and offers both direct and regular plans.

The fund will be managed by Trideep Bhattacharya, chief investment officer-equities, and Abhishek Gupta, fund manager, Edelweiss AMC.

The scheme is both market-cap as well as sector agnostic, thereby enabling investors to capitalise upon a wider spectrum of opportunities.

Radhika Gupta, managing director and chief executive officer, Edelweiss AMC, said, “India is set for one of the best periods of business growth and transformation driven by several factors including compelling demographics, enabling regulation, strong manufacturing push, and accelerated digitisation. We believe that some key opportunities that are likely to dominate future growth will be tethered to investment opportunities like brands, market share gainers, and innovators and disruptors. To optimally capitalise upon these, we are launching the Edelweiss Focused Equity fund that will take concentrated exposure to companies within these three investing opportunities."

From an investment approach perspective, the scheme aims to invest in both established as well as emerging brands, companies that either have significant market share or the potential to increase market share, and innovators and disruptors.

Bhattacharya said, “As India grows and the factors mentioned above align, we expect strong existing and emerging brands to capitalise upon these opportunities and expand their footprint. Further, companies that have a strong operating leverage or distinctive moats can gain market share and witness earnings growth and expansion. And lastly, with accelerated innovation, we expect to see new companies disrupt existing ecosystems and generate exponential value. Our fund aims to invest across all the above opportunities that are relevant to India in its current stage of evolution."

There will be an exit load of 1% in the scheme for up to 365 days and NIL, thereafter.