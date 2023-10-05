Edelweiss Mutual Fund launches Multi Cap Fund. Should you invest?

Mumbai: Edelweiss Mutual Fund has launched Edelweiss Multi Cap Fund, an open-ended equity scheme investing across large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks. The new fund offer of the scheme opened for subscription on 4th October and will close on 18th October 2023.

“India is set to embrace a promising decade of growth, driven by a dynamic and affluent young demography, a thriving digital economy, improving exports, infrastructure enhancements, and improved credit accessibility. We believe that our experience in successfully managing mid- and small-cap strategies over the last 15 years through bottom-up stock picking will prove to be an edge while managing a multi-cap fund, which has a higher tilt towards this segment," said Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund.

She further adds, that we have always been careful when launching NFOs and try to align with market conditions that are good for investors and can deliver value to them. Our last two equity NFOs, in the Focused and Small-cap categories, have had reasonably good returns for investors since their launch.

Edelweiss Multi Cap Fund: Investment Objective

The primary objective of Edelweiss Multi Cap Fund is to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of equity & equity-related instruments across large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks. The scheme will be benchmarked against the NIFTY 500 Multicap 50:25:25 Index TRI.

The fund will invest in equity and equity-related instruments, allocating a minimum of 25 per cent and a maximum of 50 per cent to each large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap categories. The total allocation in equity and equity-related instruments, encompassing all three types, will be between 75 per cent and 100 per cent.

