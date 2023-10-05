Edelweiss Mutual Fund launches Multi Cap Fund. Should you invest?
The primary objective of Edelweiss Multi Cap Fund is to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of equity & equity-related instruments across large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks
Mumbai: Edelweiss Mutual Fund has launched Edelweiss Multi Cap Fund, an open-ended equity scheme investing across large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks. The new fund offer of the scheme opened for subscription on 4th October and will close on 18th October 2023.
