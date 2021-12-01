Edelweiss Mutual Fund to launch third tranche of Bharat Bond ETF

Commenting on the launch, Radhika Gupta, chief executive officer, Edelweiss Mutual Fund, said, “With this new launch of Bharat Bond ETF, we now have five maturities on the yield curve–2023, 2025, 2030, 2031 and 2032—which will help investors to choose the right maturity according to their needs. We are happy to see a healthy demand from investors for these ETFs in the current environment where safety is paramount."