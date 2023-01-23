Enam AMC debuts new portfolio offering with a minimum investment of 50 lakh

One of India's oldest and largest portfolio managers, Enam AMC, has announced the release of its newest offering, the Enam India Vision Portfolio (EIVP). With a minimum investment of Rs. 50 lakh, this programme is intended for the rapidly growing mass wealthy investor category. EIVP is market cap and sector neutral when considering a flexi-cap proposition. The EIVP is supported by Enam AMC's long-term track record of more than 20 Years, and the portfolio will consist of 15–30 firms that are chosen in accordance with the company's specific investment principles. EIVP would be made available by Enam AMC through channel partners in India and abroad.

Enam AMC said that the new portfolio offering EIVP is constructed by identifying high-quality businesses that are structurally well-positioned, have sustainable competitive advantages and have strong execution capability ensuring consistent long-term growth. With a workforce of 15 investment professionals that are highly qualified and experienced in fund management, research, and ESG, Enam AMC has produced continuous outperformance for more than 20 years across numerous economic and business cycles. With EIVP, they provide the same investment expertise for the mass affluent segment, adopting a smooth digital on-boarding process, ensuring efficient servicing for clients, said Enam AMC in a press release statement.

Commenting on the launch, Mr Jiten Doshi, Co-founder and Chief Investment Officer of Enam AMC, said, “The Indian economy is at the cusp of a multi-decadal growth trajectory. India is set to lead global growth with a high degree of sustainability, where the best is yet to come, ensuring multiple growth opportunities for long-term wealth creation. We remain focussed on delivering superior performance for our investors, thus reinforcing our position as a trusted partner."

Enam Asset Management Company Private Limited (Enam AMC), is a part of the Enam Group founded in 1984. It is one of the largest service PMS players in the sector and the first PMS supplier in India to comply with the Global Investment Performance Standards (GIPS). As of December 31, 2022, Enam AMC's Asset Under Management (AUM) was about $3.48 billion.