Enam AMC debuts new portfolio offering with a minimum investment of 50 lakh

One of India's oldest and largest portfolio managers, Enam AMC, has announced the release of its newest offering, the Enam India Vision Portfolio (EIVP). With a minimum investment of Rs. 50 lakh, this programme is intended for the rapidly growing mass wealthy investor category. EIVP is market cap and sector neutral when considering a flexi-cap proposition. The EIVP is supported by Enam AMC's long-term track record of more than 20 Years, and the portfolio will consist of 15–30 firms that are chosen in accordance with the company's specific investment principles. EIVP would be made available by Enam AMC through channel partners in India and abroad.

