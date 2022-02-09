Equity fund inflows moderate from Dec high, SIP investors keep faith

“While, on one hand we are seeing FII outflows on the other hand we are seeing positive flows from domestic investors. This is a very positive change amongst investors, it is always advisable to buy on dips for better rupee-cost averaging resulting in good outcomes in long term. It is also encouraging to see positive flows in dynamic category, as most asset-allocation models are maintaining a good mix of debt and equity allocation to benefit from market corrections and increasing equity allocations," said Akhil Chaturvedi, chief business officer, Motilal Oswal Asset Management.