Equity MF continues to see outflow, investors withdraw 734 crore in Sept

NEW DELHI :
Equity mutual funds witnessed an outflow of ₹734 crore in September, making it the third consecutive monthly withdrawal, mainly due to pull-out from multi-cap space.
Besides, investors pulled out over ₹51,900 crore from debt mutual funds (MFs) last month compared to ₹3,907 crore in August, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India showed on Thursday.
Overall, the mutual fund industry witnessed a net outflow of a little over ₹52,000 crore across all segments during the period under review, as against ₹14,553 crore in August.
This outflow could be attributed to withdrawals from liquid, equity and hybrid schemes.
As per the data, the outflow from equity and equity-linked open-ended schemes was at ₹734.40 crore in September, compared to ₹4,000 crore in August and ₹2,480 crore in July.
Equity MFs saw their first outflow in over four years in July on profit-booking.
Equity schemes attracted ₹240.55 crore in June, ₹5,256 crore in May, ₹6,213 crore in April, ₹11,723 crore in March, ₹10,796 crore in February and ₹7,877 crore in January.
In September this year, except large & mid-cap, focused and sectoral categories, all the other equity categories witnessed net outflow.
In the equity segment, multi-cap was the worst hit with an outflow of ₹1,114 crore, followed by large-cap ( ₹576 crore), value fund ( ₹489 crore) and mid-cap ( ₹68 crore).
Among fixed-income securities, liquid schemes saw a pull-out of ₹65,952 crore, ultra-short duration funds ( ₹4,867 crore) and money market ( ₹4,857 crore).
Credit risk funds saw an outflow of ₹539 crore in the period under review, which was lower than ₹554 crore in August, ₹670 crore in July, ₹1,494 crore in June, ₹5,173 crore in May and ₹19,239 crore in April.
Besides, investors are opting for safe-haven assets with gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) witnessing an inflow of ₹597 crore.
The assets under management of mutual fund industry rose to ₹26.86 lakh crore at September-end from ₹27.5 lakh crore at August-end.