Talking about markets performance, Santarita added, Indian markets continued their stellar run in November 2022 as it witnessed broad-based rallies across large, mid, and small caps. While DII were net sellers of Indian equity, FII returned as buyers in the month of November 2022 on account of how resilient the Indian economy and markets have been relative to other markets over the past year. Global markets too reacted on a positive note as inflation started showing signs of moderation in the US followed by the US Fed hinting at smaller rate hikes going ahead.