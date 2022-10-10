Equity MF inflows more than double to ₹14,100 crore in September1 min read . Updated: 10 Oct 2022, 04:34 PM IST
Systematic investment plan (SIP) contribution of ₹12,976.34 crore was at an all-time high, and up from ₹12,693.45 crore in August.
NEW DELHI: Net inflows into equity mutual funds jumped to ₹14,099.73 crore in September from ₹6,120 crore in the previous month, driven by positive flows across fund categories, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) on Monday.