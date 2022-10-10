Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Equity MF inflows more than double to 14,100 crore in September

Equity MF inflows more than double to 14,100 crore in September

The mutual fund industry’s net AUM stood at 38.42 trillion. (Photo: iStock)
1 min read . 04:34 PM ISTLivemint

Systematic investment plan (SIP) contribution of 12,976.34 crore was at an all-time high, and up from 12,693.45 crore in August.

NEW DELHI: Net inflows into equity mutual funds jumped to 14,099.73 crore in September from 6,120 crore in the previous month, driven by positive flows across fund categories, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) on Monday.

However, open-ended debt mutual funds saw net outflows of 65,372.40 crore in September, primarily led by liquid and money market funds.

Notably, systematic investment plan (SIP) contribution of 12,976.34 crore was at an all-time high, and up from 12,693.45 crore in August.

“SIP numbers look healthy with the highest ever contribution. We are hopeful that we will touch 13,000 crore per month mark in contribution in the coming months," said N S Venkatesh, chief executive, Amfi.

“In the last few months markets reacted to inflationary factors and events like rate hikes. However, small investors have shown consistent faith in mutual fund investments. They see SIP as wealth accumulation and wealth creation over a longer term. Investors must stay focussed on their goals and continue to invest in Mutual funds and not lose the opportunity," Venkatesh added.

The Amfi data also showed that mutual fund folios crossed all-time high of 13.81 crore. The mutual fund industry’s net assets under management (AUM) stood at 38.42 trillion.

The SIP AUM stood at 6.35 trillion in September against 6.39 trillion for the month of August.

According to Amfi, retail AUM (equity + hybrid + solution oriented schemes) in September stood at 19.76 trillion and the average AUM was 20.24 trillion.

Further, 17 open-ended schemes were launched in (Income/Debt Oriented Schemes + Growth/Equity Oriented Schemes + Hybrid Schemes + Solution Oriented Schemes + Other Schemes) September.

