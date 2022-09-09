Equity MF inflows slow down, hit 10-month low in August: Amfi

Inflows into equity funds fell to a 10-month low in August, but have remained positive zone for 18 straight months now. Retail participation in the form of systematic investment plans have been robust despite volatility in the market
NEW DELHI: Inflows into open-ended equity mutual funds slumped 31% to ₹6,119.58 crore in August as investors continued to take money off the table amid rising interest rates and sticky inflation, showed data issued by Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) on Friday.
Inflows into equity funds fell to a 10-month low in August, but have remained positive zone for 18 straight months now. Retail participation in the form of systematic investment plans (SIPs) have been robust despite volatility in the market.
As per data, monthly SIP contribution in August stood at ₹12,693.45 crore, an all-time high.
The mutual fund SIP assets under management (AUM) at ₹6.39 lakh crore as a percentage of mutual fund overall average AUM ( ₹39.53 lakh crore) stood at well over 16%, signifying healthier and disciplined investment by small investors.
Further, the number of SIP accounts stood at an all-time high at 5.71 crore in August, crossing the June high of 5.61 crore.
In the fixed-income segment, open-ended debt schemes saw net inflows of ₹49,164.29 crore during August.
Consequently, the mutual fund Industry’s net assets under management hit an all-time high of ₹39.33 lakh crore in August, climbing 7% YoY.
In the equity, or growth, category, flexi-cap, mid-cap, small-cap, large & mid cap and focussed schemes emerged as top five in the net flows.
In the hybrid category, barring arbitrage fund, the rest of the five schemes, led by dynamic asset allocation/balanced advantage fund, balanced hybrid and aggressive hybrid had positive flows.
In the fixed income /or debt segment, liquid fund, ultra-short duration fund and money market fund emerged as the top three categories, which witnessed positive flows, other than rest of the nine categories witnessed positive flows.
The data also showed that at ₹20.06 lakh crore, as on 31 August, net AUM under retail equity schemes (equity + hybrid + solutions oriented) stood at an all-time high, rising 17% year-on-year, while average AUMs at ₹20.01 lakh crore under retail equity schemes stood at an all-time high and rose 20% in August.