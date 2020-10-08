Equity MF net outflows slowdown in September, SIPs continue to shrink

Equity mutual fund schemes continued to see outflow for third consecutive month even as overall markets have started to rebound from lows hit in March. However, the pace of outflow from such schemes slowed down considerably in September. According to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) on Thursday, net outflows into equity schemes stood at ₹1,009.01 crore in September, significantly lower from ₹4028.83 crore and ₹3,845.41 crore in August and July respectively.

Redemption pressure in equity schemes also cooled off slightly in September to ₹17686.17 crore from ₹18557.82 crore in previous month. Contribution from systematic investment plans (SIP) continued to decline to ₹7,788.37 crore from ₹7,791.63 crore last month.

“The number of folios as well as funds mobilized during the month was higher than August, and the redemption amount too came down. This indicates that while there are investors who chose to book profit given the surge in the equity markets across segments in the recent times, there are set of investors who have started to invest in the markets as well. The markets also corrected mid-month which would have also given a good investment opportunity for investors," Himanshu Srivastava, Associate Director – Manager Research, Morningstar India said. In September, benchmark index Sensex was down over 1%.

Among sectoral funds, multi-cap funds recorded a net outflow of ₹1,144 crore in September. This was lower than the ₹1,157 crore in August but came in the face of reduced outflows in other mutual fund categories.

During the month, large-cap saw outflow of ₹1,143.86 crore and ₹576.09 crore respectively in September. Small-cap funds saw an inflow of ₹132.9 crore in the month.

"The proportion of net outflows in multicap funds relative to overall equity outflows has jumped from about 25% to more than 100%. Sebi's multi-cap circular may have had some impact on the flows in such schemes. We do have some multi-cap funds in our model portfolios but we have been informed that the schemes in question will migrate to other categories. Hence we have not asked for an exit," said Feroze Azeez, Deputy CEO, Anand Rathi Private Wealth Management, a mutual fund distribution firm.

In September, the market regulator had directed multi-cap funds, portfolio of which are dominated by large-cap stocks, to keep at least 25% of their assets each in large-, mid- and small-caps by 31 January.

Net inflows into fund of funds (FoFs) investing overseas jumped from ₹322.51 crore in August to ₹1,520 crore in September 2020. Much of this was a result of the launch of Axis Global Equity Alpha FoF in September. "We raised about ₹1,200 crore in our NFO. As Indian investors mature, we expect this category to continue growing rapidly. International equities are complimentary to Indian equities in a well rounded portfolio," said Ashwin Patni, Head of Products, Axis Mutual Fund.

In the debt segment, liquid funds saw a net outflow of ₹65,951.79 crore, which is a typical trend during quarter ending for meeting the advance tax requirements, analysts said.

