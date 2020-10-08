Equity MF net outflows slowdown in September, SIPs continue to shrink

“The number of folios as well as funds mobilized during the month was higher than August, and the redemption amount too came down. This indicates that while there are investors who chose to book profit given the surge in the equity markets across segments in the recent times, there are set of investors who have started to invest in the markets as well. The markets also corrected mid-month which would have also given a good investment opportunity for investors," Himanshu Srivastava, Associate Director – Manager Research, Morningstar India said. In September, benchmark index Sensex was down over 1%.