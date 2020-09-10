Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Mutual Funds >News >Equity MF outflow soars to 10-yr high
Photo: Mint

Equity MF outflow soars to 10-yr high

2 min read . 06:00 AM IST Nasrin Sultana, Neil Borate

Contribution from systematic investment plans (SIPs) also fell to 7,791.63 crore, from 7,830.66 crore in July

Frenetic withdrawals by mutual fund (MF) investors in August to reap the gains of a stock market surge amid economic uncertainty drove net outflows from equity schemes to the highest in a decade, data released on Wednesday showed.

Frenetic withdrawals by mutual fund (MF) investors in August to reap the gains of a stock market surge amid economic uncertainty drove net outflows from equity schemes to the highest in a decade, data released on Wednesday showed.

Net outflows from equity MFs rose to 4,028.83 crore in August from 3,845.41 crore in July, according to the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi). The previous highest monthly outflow was 7,281 crore in September 2010.

Net outflows from equity MFs rose to 4,028.83 crore in August from 3,845.41 crore in July, according to the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi). The previous highest monthly outflow was 7,281 crore in September 2010.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The net outflows came on the back of redemptions in equity schemes of 18,557.82 crore, up from 16,622.01 crore in July. Contribution from systematic investment plans (SIP) also fell to 7,791.63 crore, from 7,830.66 crore in July, something analysts attributed to profit-booking, as well as the ongoing economic uncertainty due to pandemic.

“Over the last two or three months, investors have continued to book profits from equity mutual funds. It also appears that some investors have taken a tactical asset allocation call, by moving from equity to low-duration or ultra short-term funds, with the objective of re-entering equity funds at lower levels in the event of a correction in the markets," G. Pradeepkumar CEO, Union Asset Management Co. said.
View Full Image
Graphic: Sarvesh Kumar Sharma/Mint
Click on the image to enlarge

All categories of equity funds saw outflows; large-cap funds saw the highest net outflows of 1,553.50 crore, followed by multi-cap funds ( 1,157.21 crore), mid-cap funds ( 602.98 crore) and small-cap funds ( 104.39 crore).

“We have also seen in the past that after a fall in the market, post-recovery, we generally see outflows. This is also a function of the uncertain environment where the markets recovered significantly, but we are still seeing significant negative data both on the virus and the economy," said Santosh Kumar Singh, head of research, Motilal Oswal Asset Management Co.

According to analysts, the continuing outflows indicates more investors are choosing to book profits, given the surge in equity markets. Meanwhile, equities are losing domestic institutional support, with domestic institutional investors (DIIs) selling 11,046.78 crore in August—their highest sell-off since March 2019—while benchmark indices rose nearly 3%.

Debt funds saw outflows as well. Net outflows in overnight funds and liquid funds were 10,298.03 crore and 15,814.01 crore, respectively, while credit risk funds saw net outflows of 554.14 crore.

“On the debt side, there are two points: there are negative flows in overnight and liquid funds, but large positive flows in money market indicate people are moving into slightly longer duration categories to capture higher yields," said Kaustubh Belapurkar, director, fund research at Morningstar Advisor India.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper mint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated