With investors continuing to repose faith in the markets, equity-oriented mutual fund schemes clocked a record-high net inflow of Rs. 28,252 crore (open and close-ended schemes) in March 2022, 44% higher than that received in the preceding month, shows the latest Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) data.

Buying on dips

“Geopolitical tension due to the raging war between Russia and Ukraine and concerns over the surging crude prices triggered a sharp correction in the market towards the end of February and early March. This provided investors a good entry point into equities," says Himanshu Srivastava, Associate Director – Manager Research, Morningstar India

In continuation from the past, collections from SIPs (Systematic Investment Plans) registered yet another month of growth. SIP contributions rose to Rs. 12,328 crore in March 2022, up almost 8% from Rs. 11,438 crore in February 2022. Given the heightened market volatility driven by the Russia Ukraine conflict and the monetary policy tightening by the US Fed, investors have likely been taking to SIPs to invest regularly without having to time the market. Monthly SIP collections have been on a consistent rise, month-on-month since April 2021, except for a dip in February 2022.

All the equity-oriented schemes received net inflows in March 2022 with the multi-cap fund category being the biggest recipient with net inflows of Rs. 9,695 crore. As pointed out by Srivastava, the launch of SBI Multi Cap Fund, which mobilised Rs. 8170 cores, helped. The next two big beneficiaries of net inflows were large and mid cap funds and large cap funds.

The situation was, however, quite the opposite for debt funds which saw a net outflows to the tune of Rs. 1.15 lakh crore. While the outflow was significantly led by liquid funds, it extended to debt fund categories across the board. This was driven by corporates withdrawing money for advance tax payments at the close of the financial year as in the past.

What’s next

Net inflows into equity MF schemes have been positive since March 2021, the thirteenth consecutive month of such inflows. With the Securities and Exchange Board of India recently having asked mutual fund AMCs to not launch any new fund offers until the pooling of mutual fund money and units is halted, it will be interesting to watch if the pace of inflows into equity schemes slows down. According to N.S. Venkatesh, Chief Executive, Association of Mutual Funds in India, with the economy and the markets doing well, investors will continue to put money in the existing schemes and so a tapering in inflows is not anticipated.

