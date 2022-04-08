Equity MF inflows surge to all-time high in March

Net inflows into equity MF schemes have been positive since March 2021, the thirteenth consecutive month of such inflows. With the Securities and Exchange Board of India recently having asked mutual fund AMCs to not launch any new fund offers until the pooling of mutual fund money and units is halted, it will be interesting to watch if the pace of inflows into equity schemes slows down. According to N.S. Venkatesh, Chief Executive, Association of Mutual Funds in India, with the economy and the markets doing well, investors will continue to put money in the existing schemes and so a tapering in inflows is not anticipated.