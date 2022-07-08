Akhil Chaturvedi, chief business officer, Motilal Oswal AMC, said, “These trends reflect sign of maturity in investors mindset. SIP contribution remaining above ₹12,000 indicates better awareness among retail investors about long term orientation of equity investments and understanding of current volatility as a part and parcel of equity investing. Instead of reading too much into net equity inflow dipping, the heartening thing to note is that both net equity inflow and net inflow into hybrid funds remained resilient despite relentless selling by FPI’s and market correction during the year so far."