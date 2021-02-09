Equity MFs see net outflows for the seventh month in a row in January

MUMBAI: Equity mutual fund schemes continued to face redemption pressure in January, resulting in net outflows for seven straight months, as investors rushed to book profits with the Sensex hitting a record 50,000 points during the month.

Net outflows from equity mutual funds stood at Rs12,194.18 crore in January, but was slightly lower than the record high of Rs13,121 crore seen in the previous month, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) on Tuesday.

In January 2019, these schemes had received net inflows worth Rs7,547.78 crore.

“The continuation of net outflows from equity funds could be attributed to profit booking/portfolio rebalancing as markets continue to touch new highs. In fact, the net outflow number would have been higher had it not been for the new fund offer (NFO) in the sectoral or thematic fund category which collected ₹4,185 crore," Himanshu Srivastava, associate director – manager research, Morningstar India, said.

According to Srivastava, while investors are yet to come back and invest substantially in the funds, there are signs of moderation with respect to redemption.

Total redemptions in equity schemes stood at Rs33,383.65 crore in January, slightly lower than ₹36,220.28 crore in December which was highest since March 2018.

Most equity fund categories witnessed outflows, except those in multi-cap fund category, sector or thematic fund category. Data from Amfi showed that during January, 16 multi-cap funds were re-categorised as flexi-cap funds. Large-cap category was hit hard last month, with net outflows of Rs2,853.43 crore compared with Rs3,876.39 crore in December.

Contributions from systematic investment plans (SIPs) fell marginally to Rs8,023.39 crore in January from Rs8,418.11 crore in December.

NS Venkatesh, chief executive, Amfi, said, "January saw measured maturity-driven redemptions led by smart, goal-based investing and the desire to book profits with equity indices reaching all-time high. On the debt side, owing to regulatory measures to ease liquidity, and also the stance to hold on to the policy rates, some of the debt categories like corporate bond fund, banking and PSU fund, short duration funds have been positive flows. Even the credit risk fund are now moving into positive flows, given that the risk-return dynamics is working in favour of retail investors."

