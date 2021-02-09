Equity MFs see net outflows for the seventh month in a row in January

NS Venkatesh, chief executive, Amfi, said, "January saw measured maturity-driven redemptions led by smart, goal-based investing and the desire to book profits with equity indices reaching all-time high. On the debt side, owing to regulatory measures to ease liquidity, and also the stance to hold on to the policy rates, some of the debt categories like corporate bond fund, banking and PSU fund, short duration funds have been positive flows. Even the credit risk fund are now moving into positive flows, given that the risk-return dynamics is working in favour of retail investors."

