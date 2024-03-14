Equity mutual funds (MFs) saw robust inflows in February 2024 with a record 64 per cent outperforming their respective benchmarks, according to a study based on an analysis of 277 open-ended equity diversified funds conducted by domestic brokerage Prabhudas Lilladher’s wealth management arm.

The assets under management (AUM) of equity mutual funds surged by 2.76 per cent sequentially to ₹23,12,396 crore in February 2024 from ₹22,50,336 crore in January 2024. The funds of large and mid cap category recorded the highest outperformance in percentage terms.

The study found that the cumulative total of funds which outperformed stood at 176 during the month ended February 2024, which marked a significant improvement, compared to only 51 per cent of funds were able to beat their respective benchmarks in the month ended January 31, 2024.

Large and mid cap funds were the best performing category where 85 per cent of the schemes outperformed the benchmark, followed by schemes of mid caps and large caps which outperformed their respective benchmarks by 83 per cent and 77 per cent respectively during February 2024. Small caps were the worst performing fund category with only 22 per cent of funds outperforming the benchmark.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Nikita Prasad Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in. Read more from this author