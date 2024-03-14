Equity MFs see robust inflows in February; 64% outperform benchmarks, Midcap funds best on alpha generation
The AUM of equity mutual funds surged by 2.76 per cent sequentially to ₹23,12,396 crore in February 2024 from ₹22,50,336 crore in January 2024.
Equity mutual funds (MFs) saw robust inflows in February 2024 with a record 64 per cent outperforming their respective benchmarks, according to a study based on an analysis of 277 open-ended equity diversified funds conducted by domestic brokerage Prabhudas Lilladher’s wealth management arm.