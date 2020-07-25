Home >Mutual Funds >News >Equity mutual fund: Here's how portfolio of largest scheme looks like

Kotak Standard Multicap Fund is the largest actively managed equity fund across equity fund categories. The multicap scheme manages assets worth 27,976 crore as on June 30. It was launched in September 2009. The scheme is worth a watch not only for its size, but also its performance. Kotak Standard Multicap Fund has remained in the first quartile in all the calendar years since 2014 on the basis of the returns generated during the year.

According to Morningstar, the scheme falls in lower risk and high return category for both three- and five-year periods. The scheme is managed by Harsha Upadhyaya since August 2012.

Let's take a look how the largest scheme in the equity mutual fund universe invests.

The mutual fund scheme maintained its large cap exposure to around 70% of its assets. It has 21.99% in midcap, 1.24% in small cap.

Currently, the scheme's focus is on businesses that have low leverage, low fixed cost structure and strong balance sheets. The top overweight sectors in the fund are Cement and Industrials. The scheme is underweight Here are the top 10 sectors in the scheme portfolio as on June 30. The key underweight in sectors such as Financials and IT. The scheme increased its exposure to FMCG sector during June on the belief that it is one of the resilient sectors in the current scenario. Utilities and Telecom sectors are the major exclusions from the fund.

Top sectors where Kotak Standard Multicap Fund has invested (Data as on June 30)
View Full Image
Top sectors where Kotak Standard Multicap Fund has invested (Data as on June 30)

Top five stocks constitute 25% of the scheme's portfolio. The scheme has over 8% invested in Reliance Industries. Here are the top 10 stocks where the scheme has invested.

Top 10 stocks held by Kotak Standard Multicap Fund (Data as on June 30)
View Full Image
Top 10 stocks held by Kotak Standard Multicap Fund (Data as on June 30)

Before Sebi's categorisation of mutual funds, the scheme was known as Kotak Select Focus.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
According to Amfi, SIP contribution in January to June 2020 rose to ₹50,102 crore from ₹48,757 crore in the first half of 2019. Photo: Mint

Mutual funds collect over 50,000 crore via SIP in H1 2020

2 min read . 08:24 AM IST
Harsha Upadhyaya, CIO, equity, at Kotak Mahindra AMC, (Photo: Mint)

‘It is a great time to build an equity portfolio from the long-term view’

5 min read . 06 Oct 2019
Mathura: Labourers unload sacks of cement from a goods train, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Mathura, Tuesday, May 19, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI19-05-2020_000078B) (PTI)

Cement prices remain muted as another seasonally weak quarter begins

2 min read . 17 Jul 2020
The Indian housing sector, which contributes to the majority of cement demand, of nearly 60%, remains in the doldrums.

Despite odds, Indian cement stocks are the most expensive globally

2 min read . 07 Jul 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout