Kotak Standard Multicap Fund is the largest actively managed equity fund across equity fund categories. The multicap scheme manages assets worth ₹27,976 crore as on June 30. It was launched in September 2009. The scheme is worth a watch not only for its size, but also its performance. Kotak Standard Multicap Fund has remained in the first quartile in all the calendar years since 2014 on the basis of the returns generated during the year.

According to Morningstar, the scheme falls in lower risk and high return category for both three- and five-year periods. The scheme is managed by Harsha Upadhyaya since August 2012.

Let's take a look how the largest scheme in the equity mutual fund universe invests.

The mutual fund scheme maintained its large cap exposure to around 70% of its assets. It has 21.99% in midcap, 1.24% in small cap.

Currently, the scheme's focus is on businesses that have low leverage, low fixed cost structure and strong balance sheets. The top overweight sectors in the fund are Cement and Industrials. The scheme is underweight Here are the top 10 sectors in the scheme portfolio as on June 30. The key underweight in sectors such as Financials and IT. The scheme increased its exposure to FMCG sector during June on the belief that it is one of the resilient sectors in the current scenario. Utilities and Telecom sectors are the major exclusions from the fund.

View Full Image Top sectors where Kotak Standard Multicap Fund has invested (Data as on June 30)

Top five stocks constitute 25% of the scheme's portfolio. The scheme has over 8% invested in Reliance Industries. Here are the top 10 stocks where the scheme has invested.

View Full Image Top 10 stocks held by Kotak Standard Multicap Fund (Data as on June 30)

Before Sebi's categorisation of mutual funds, the scheme was known as Kotak Select Focus.

