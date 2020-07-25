Equity mutual fund: Here's how portfolio of largest scheme looks like

Currently, the scheme's focus is on businesses that have low leverage, low fixed cost structure and strong balance sheets. The top overweight sectors in the fund are Cement and Industrials. The scheme is underweight Here are the top 10 sectors in the scheme portfolio as on June 30. The key underweight in sectors such as Financials and IT. The scheme increased its exposure to FMCG sector during June on the belief that it is one of the resilient sectors in the current scenario. Utilities and Telecom sectors are the major exclusions from the fund.