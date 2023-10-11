Equity mutual fund inflows fall in September 2023: AMFI data

The equity mutual funds slipped in September according to the data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on Wednesday. Midcap and small-cap mutual funds continue to see inflows while large-cap funds witnessed outflows, the data showed.

“Equity-oriented funds continued to witness net inflows in September, marking the 31st consecutive month of net inflows. The segment witnessed net inflows of ₹14,091.2 crores in September 2023 lower than what it witnessed in the previous month ( ₹20,245.26 crore). The equity segment was also aided by 6 new fund launches in September which garnered INR 2,503 crore," said Melvyn Santarita, Analyst – Manager Research, Morningstar Investment Adviser India.

Among the equity asset class, the sectoral/thematic funds saw the highest inflows to the tune of ₹3,146.8 crore during the month. “The spike in the flows of this category could also be attributed to the fact that there were 4 new fund launches in this category which cumulatively garnered Rs1,629 crore during the month of September. In August 2023 too, this category saw the highest flows ( ₹4,805.81 crores aided by 5 new fund launches)," said Melvyn Santarita

In the debt funds category, outflows surged significantly. Smallcap fund inflows stood at ₹2,678 crore. Midcap funds stood at ₹2,001 crore. Meanwhile, the Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) inflows stood at ₹16,402 crore. As per AMFI data, the cumulative Asset Under Management (AUM) for the mutual fund industry stood at ₹46.58 lakh crore as of September 30.

The quantum of net flows in both the small-cap and the midcap as a category saw a dip compared to the previous months. As per Melvyn, the dip in the net flows of these categories could be attributed to some bit of profit booking by investors coupled with concerns regarding inflated valuations in some of these segments.

Mutual Funds: AMFI data for September 2023

Multi Cap Fund- Net inflow of ₹2,234.52 crore.

Large-cap fund -Net ouflow of Rs110.60 crore

Large and Mid cap fund- Net inflow of ₹1,334.19 crore

Mid-cap fund -Net inflow of ₹2,000.88 crore

Small cap fund- Net inflow of ₹2,678.47 crore

Focussed fund- Net inflow of ₹48.94 crore

ELSS- Net inflow of ₹141.15 crore

Flexi cap Fund- Net inflow of ₹1,353.51 crore

Mutual fund SIPs touch record high in August 2023

Investors poured in a record ₹15,813 crore in August through the systematic investment plans (SIPs) route offered by mutual fund players. The overall AUM for retail investors' bets on equity and hybrid schemes was at ₹24.38 lakh crore across 12.30 crore portfolios as of the end of August.

