Equity mutual fund inflows fall in September 2023: AMFI data
In the debt funds category, outflows surged significantly. Smallcap fund inflows stood at ₹2,678 crore. Midcap funds stood at ₹2,001 crore
The equity mutual funds slipped in September according to the data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on Wednesday. Midcap and small-cap mutual funds continue to see inflows while large-cap funds witnessed outflows, the data showed.
