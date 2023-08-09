Equity mutual fund inflows fall to ₹7,505 crore in July: AMFI Data

Equity mutual fund inflows fall to ₹7,505 crore in July: AMFI Data1 min read 09 Aug 2023, 02:22 PM IST
Equity mutual funds saw a net inflow of ₹7,505 crore in July 2023, down from ₹8,245 crore in June, according to AMFI data. ETFs had an outflow of ₹353 crore in July, compared to inflows of ₹3,402 crore in June.
The equity mutual funds have witnessed a net inflow of ₹7,505 crore in July 2023 as against an inflow of ₹8,245 crore in June 2023, according to Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) data.
