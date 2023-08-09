comScore
Equity mutual fund inflows fall to ₹7,505 crore in July: AMFI Data

 1 min read 09 Aug 2023, 02:22 PM IST Sangeeta Ojha

Equity mutual funds saw a net inflow of ₹7,505 crore in July 2023, down from ₹8,245 crore in June, according to AMFI data. ETFs had an outflow of ₹353 crore in July, compared to inflows of ₹3,402 crore in June.

As of March 2018, the Indian mutual funds industry had total AUM worth ₹21.36 trillion, of which 3.8% were managed passively, said the report.
The equity mutual funds have witnessed a net inflow of 7,505 crore in July 2023 as against an inflow of 8,245 crore in June 2023, according to Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) data.

As per the AMFI data, ETFs registered an outflow of 353 crore in July vs 3,402 crore inflows in June.

The small-cap funds witnessed a decrease in inflows, registering 4,171 crore in July versus 5,472 crore in June.

AMFI Data for June

Amid a rally in the stock market, equity mutual funds attracted 8,637 crore in June, making it the highest net inflow in three months, This was way higher than 3,240 crore inflow seen in May and 6,480 crore in April, Amfi data showed. Inflow through SIP was at 14,734 crore last month. Apart from equities, hybrid schemes saw an inflow of 4,611 crore, with a large part of flow into arbitrage funds at 3,366 crore.

Passive funds gain traction among investors: Study

Passive funds have gained traction among investors in India in the last few years, capturing a market share of over 17 per cent of assets under management (AUM) in 2023 from 1.4 per cent in 2015, according to a study.

A passive fund is an investment vehicle that tracks a market index or a specific market segment. These funds include passive index funds, Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), and Funds of Funds investing in ETFs.

According to the study by Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company, 61 per cent of investors who participated in the study have invested in at least one passive fund and 53 per cent of respondents increased their allocation to passive funds in the last 12 months.

The low-cost nature of passive funds has been cited as the biggest reason by investors for opting for such funds, followed by the simplicity of these funds and market returns.

 

