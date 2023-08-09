Equity mutual fund inflows fall to 7,505 crore in July: AMFI Data

Amid a rally in the stock market, equity mutual funds attracted ₹8,637 crore in June, making it the highest net inflow in three months, This was way higher than ₹3,240 crore inflow seen in May and ₹6,480 crore in April, Amfi data showed. Inflow through SIP was at ₹14,734 crore last month. Apart from equities, hybrid schemes saw an inflow of ₹4,611 crore, with a large part of flow into arbitrage funds at ₹3,366 crore.