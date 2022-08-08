Equity mutual fund inflows slump 43% to 8,898 crore in July: Amfi

In the equity or growth category, flexi-cap, large-cap, and large and mid-cap schemes emerged as the top three in net inflows. In the hybrid category, there were positive flows in the dynamic asset allocation, balanced hybrid and aggressive hybrid, balanced advantage fund and multi-asset allocation fund
NEW DELHI: Investments in open-ended equity mutual funds crashed 43% sequentially to ₹8,898.25 crore in July due to persistent concerns over rising inflation and interest rate hikes.
Equity mutual funds recorded positive net inflows for the 17th straight month in July, but inflows have been falling for the past three months, as per data issued by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) on Monday.
Net inflows comprising debt and equity segments were positive at ₹28,098.89 crore, compared with net outflows ₹69,853 crore in June.
Data also showed that the number of systematic investment plan (SIP) accounts stood at all-time high in July at 5.61 crore, while monthly SIP contribution remained strong at ₹12,140 crore last month.
Assets under management (AUM), under SIPs, at the end of July stood at ₹6.09 lakh crore, with new SIPs registered during the month at 17.42 lakh.
N S Venkatesh, chief executive, Amfi, said, “Continued retail investor interest, as reflected in all-time SIP AUMs, crossing ₹6 lakh crore milestone for the first time ever, and also continued monthly SIP contribution of over ₹12,000 crore, reinforces mutual funds as a preferred investment avenue. Positive flows in almost all categories barring hybrid funds, stand in good stead as economic recovery would pace up in the next few quarters.“
Meanwhile, at ₹37.74 trillion, net asset under management (AUM) of the Indian mutual fund Industry as on 31 July reported 7% yearly growth.
In the equity or growth category, flexi-cap, large-cap, and large and mid-cap schemes emerged as the top three in net inflows. In the hybrid category, there were positive flows in the dynamic asset allocation, balanced hybrid and aggressive hybrid, balanced advantage fund and multi-asset allocation fund.
In the fixed income or debt category, overnight fund, ultra short duration fund and money market fund, long duration fund and gilt fund with 10-year constant duration witnessed positive flows. Solution oriented schemes such as retirement and children’s savings funds and index, fund of funds (FoFs) and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) too witnessed positive flows during last month.
As of July, net flows for income/debt schemes stood at ₹4,930.08 crore; for those in growth or equity oriented schemes stood at ₹8,898.25 crore; for solution-oriented schemes at ₹110.92 crore; for index funds at ₹6,779.23 crore; for other ETFs at ₹7,635.03 crore, and for FoF investing overseas, net flows stood at ₹313.05 crore.
Data also showed that the number of mutual fund folios as on 31 July rose 29% year-on-year to an all-time high at 13.55 crore compared with 10.54 crore last year. The number of folios grew 1% month-on-month from 13.46 crore.