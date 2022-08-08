Equity mutual fund inflows slump 43% to 8,898 crore in July: Amfi

N S Venkatesh, chief executive, Amfi, said, “Continued retail investor interest, as reflected in all-time SIP AUMs, crossing ₹6 lakh crore milestone for the first time ever, and also continued monthly SIP contribution of over ₹12,000 crore, reinforces mutual funds as a preferred investment avenue. Positive flows in almost all categories barring hybrid funds, stand in good stead as economic recovery would pace up in the next few quarters.“

