Mutual funds cut stake in these midcap & smallcap stocks

Equity mutual funds snapped up fresh issuances to the tune of 33.8 billion
1 min read . 03:33 PM IST Livemint

  • Alongside from the existing holdings, mutual funds added ICICI Bank, Wipro, Infosys and HDFC Bank whereas major reductions were HCL Tech, Bharat Electronics and RBL Bank

Equity mutual funds (MFs) snapped up fresh issuances to the tune of 33.8 billion and the additions newly listed stocks that included Medplus Health, CMS Info Systems, Metro Brands, Tega Industries, as per an analysis done by brokerage house Edelweiss.

Other new stocks like RateGain Travel, Anand Rathi Wealth, MapmyIndia, Data Patterns, Supriya Lifescience, Shriram Properties, Star Health were also part of the additions by the mutual funds.

Under midcaps, the AMCs key additions were IPCA Labs, Indian Hotels and REC. Whereas, the key reductions were Vodafone Idea, Persistent Systems, Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) and Latent View and Analytics.

On the other hand, mutual funds added Go Fashion, Data Patterns, Kalpataru Power and PVR under smallcap stocks. RBL Bank, Equitas Holdings, JM Financial and Sobha were their key stock reductions.

The midcap segment is between 10,000 crore to 40,000 crore market capitalization and smallcaps below 10,000 crore market cap.

Alongside from the existing holdings, fund houses also added ICICI Bank, Wipro, Infosys and HDFC Bank whereas major reductions were HCL Tech, Bharat Electronics and RBL Bank.

Equity mutual funds inflows more than doubled to 25,000 crore in December on strong SIP (systematic investment plan) numbers and robust inflow into multi-cap fund category. The monthly SIP (systematic investment plan) contribution rose to 11,305 crore last month from 11,005 crore in November. Also, the number of SIP accounts grew to 4.91 crore from 4.78 crore.

The asset under management (AUM) of the MF industry was at 37.72 lakh crore at December-end as against 37.34 lakh crore at November-end.

 

