Mutual funds cut stake in these midcap & smallcap stocks

Equity mutual funds inflows more than doubled to ₹25,000 crore in December on strong SIP (systematic investment plan) numbers and robust inflow into multi-cap fund category. The monthly SIP (systematic investment plan) contribution rose to ₹11,305 crore last month from ₹11,005 crore in November. Also, the number of SIP accounts grew to 4.91 crore from 4.78 crore.