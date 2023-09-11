Equity mutual funds inflows surge to ₹20,245 crore in August: Data1 min read 11 Sep 2023, 12:30 PM IST
Equity mutual funds saw a surge in net inflows in August 2023, reaching a five-month high of ₹20,245 crore, while debt mutual funds saw outflows of ₹25,872 crore.
In August 2023, equity mutual funds experienced a significant surge in net inflows, reaching a five-month high of ₹20,245.26 crore. This marked a substantial increase compared to the ₹7,625.96 crore inflow observed in July 2023, as per data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). However, debt mutual funds saw outflows amounting to ₹25,872 crore during the same period. As per the AMFI data, ETFs registered an inflow of ₹1,893 crores vs ₹353 crores outflows in July.