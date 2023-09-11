comScore
Equity mutual funds inflows surge to 20,245 crore in August: Data
In August 2023, equity mutual funds experienced a significant surge in net inflows, reaching a five-month high of 20,245.26 crore. This marked a substantial increase compared to the 7,625.96 crore inflow observed in July 2023, as per data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). However, debt mutual funds saw outflows amounting to 25,872 crore during the same period. As per the AMFI data, ETFs registered an inflow of 1,893 crores vs 353 crores outflows in July.

The Mutual Fund industry in India reported Total Assets Under Management (AUM) of 46.63 lakh crore (including close-ended schemes), showing a slight increase from 46.37 lakh crore in the previous month (MoM).

Also read: Equity mutual fund inflows fall to 7,626 crore in July: AMFI Data

The Small Cap Mutual Funds in India saw an inflow of 4,265 crore compared to 4,171.44 crore in the previous month (MoM), followed by the multi-cap category with 3,422 crore. On the contrary, large-cap funds saw the highest outflow of 348 crore, followed by the focused funds category which witnessed an outflow of 471 crore. Similarly, the Midcap Mutual Funds recorded an inflow of 2,512 crore in August, a significant increase from 1,623 crore in the previous month (MoM).

Liquid funds recorded outflow of 26,823 crore in August, while the debt category recorded 25,873 crore outflows in August.

Also read: Mutual funds: How to become crorepati via SIP without annual step-up

The Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) inflows in India reached an all-time high of 15,814 crore, surpassing the previous month's inflow of 15,243 crore (MoM).

The New Fund Offers (NFOs) in the mutual fund industry amounted to 7,343 crore, showing an increase from the previous month's figure of 6,723 crore (MoM).

AMFI, established as a non-profit organisation on August 22, 1995, represents a collective of all the Asset Management Companies operating SEBI registered mutual funds in India. Currently, it boasts a membership of 44 Asset Management Companies that are registered with SEBI.

 

Updated: 11 Sep 2023, 01:35 PM IST
