Equity mutual funds saw a surge in net inflows in August 2023, reaching a five-month high of ₹20,245 crore, while debt mutual funds saw outflows of ₹25,872 crore.

In August 2023, equity mutual funds experienced a significant surge in net inflows, reaching a five-month high of ₹20,245.26 crore. This marked a substantial increase compared to the ₹7,625.96 crore inflow observed in July 2023, as per data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). However, debt mutual funds saw outflows amounting to ₹25,872 crore during the same period. As per the AMFI data, ETFs registered an inflow of ₹1,893 crores vs ₹353 crores outflows in July. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Mutual Fund industry in India reported Total Assets Under Management (AUM) of ₹46.63 lakh crore (including close-ended schemes), showing a slight increase from ₹46.37 lakh crore in the previous month (MoM).

Also read: Equity mutual fund inflows fall to ₹ 7,626 crore in July: AMFI Data The Small Cap Mutual Funds in India saw an inflow of ₹4,265 crore compared to ₹4,171.44 crore in the previous month (MoM), followed by the multi-cap category with ₹3,422 crore. On the contrary, large-cap funds saw the highest outflow of ₹348 crore, followed by the focused funds category which witnessed an outflow of ₹471 crore. Similarly, the Midcap Mutual Funds recorded an inflow of ₹2,512 crore in August, a significant increase from ₹1,623 crore in the previous month (MoM). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Liquid funds recorded outflow of ₹26,823 crore in August, while the debt category recorded ₹25,873 crore outflows in August.

Also read: Mutual funds: How to become crorepati via SIP without annual step-up The Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) inflows in India reached an all-time high of ₹15,814 crore, surpassing the previous month's inflow of ₹15,243 crore (MoM).

The New Fund Offers (NFOs) in the mutual fund industry amounted to ₹7,343 crore, showing an increase from the previous month's figure of ₹6,723 crore (MoM). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}