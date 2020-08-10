Equity mutual funds witnessed net outflows of ₹2,480 crore in July for the first time in over four years, shows the data released by Amfi. Last time the category saw net redemptions was in March 2016. The category then saw net outflows worth ₹1,370 crore. 8 out of 10 equity-oriented mutual fund categories have seen net outflows in July. Multicap funds saw the worst outflows to the tune of ₹1,033 crore in July.

SIP inflows remained muted as well. The inflows via SIP during the month were ₹7,830.66 crore as against ₹7,917 crore in June.

Other equity-oriented categories including large cap, large & mid cap, small cap, mid cap, value funds, dividend yield funds and sectoral funds also saw negative net inflows in July.

"We are seeing net redemptions probably due to profit booking by investors as the markets have climbed up," says NS Venkatesh, Chief Executive, Amfi.

Debt mutual funds saw a huge jump in net inflows in July, shows Amfi. The net inflows were ₹91,392 crore as against net inflows of ₹2,862 crore in June. Amfi Chief said the jump in inflows is due to investments in liquid funds, overnight funds and corporate bond funds.

Hybrid schemes saw negative inflows of over 7,300 crore in July. All the hybrid schemes have seen net outflows. Arbitrage funds saw net outflows of ₹3,732 crore, Aggressive Hybrid Funds saw net outflows of ₹2,196 crore in July.

As on July 31, the total assets under management (AUM) for the mutual fund industry stood at ₹27.12 lakh crore vs ₹25.48 lakh crore in June.

