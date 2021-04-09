Equity mutual funds see 1st net inflow in 8 months as tide turns

There were, however, positive flows of ₹956.92 crore in close-ended debt funds, mostly driven by launches of fixed maturity plans. Banking and PSU debt funds saw net outflows of ₹6,508 crore, some of it likely due to the recent uncertainty over additional tier-1 (AT-1) bonds, Venkatesh said. A Securities and Exchange Board of India circular on AT-1 bonds last month had created fear of schemes with such bonds having to value their holdings lower after treating them as having a maturity of 100 years. However, in a subsequent circular, the regulator allowed mutual funds to gradually move towards the 100-year rule.