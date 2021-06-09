Equity mutual funds witnessed inflows for the third consecutive month in May with a net inflow of over ₹10,000 crore in May. The scheme recorded inflows of ₹10,083 crore which was way higher than ₹3,437 crore net inflow seen in April and ₹9,115 crore in March, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India showed on Wednesday.

The May's inflow in equity MF is at a 14-month high as the scheme saw the highest inflow since March 2020. Prior to this, equity schemes had consistently witnessed outflow for eight straight months from July 2020 to February 2021. Except equity linked saving schemes (ELSS), which saw a withdrawal of ₹290 crore, all the equity schemes have seen inflow last month.

Overall, the mutual fund industry witnessed an outflow of ₹38,602 across all segments during the period under review, compared to an inflow of ₹92,906 crore in April. However, investors pulled out ₹44,512 crore from debt mutual funds last month after infusing over ₹1 lakh crore in April.

As per the data, inflow from equity and equity-linked open ended schemes was at ₹10,083 crore in May.

Further, Gold exchange traded funds (ETFs) witnessed net inflow of ₹288 crore last month, compared to ₹680 crore in April.

The asset under management (AUM) of the mutual fund industry rose to an all time high of ₹33 lakh crore in May-end from ₹32.38 lakh crore in April-end.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.