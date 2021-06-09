Equity mutual funds see net inflow of over 10,000 crore in May

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Equity mutual funds witnessed inflows for the third consecutive month in May with a net inflow of over ₹10,000 crore in May. The scheme recorded inflows of ₹10,083 crore which was way higher than ₹3,437 crore net inflow seen in April and ₹9,115 crore in March, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India showed on Wednesday.

Overall, the mutual fund industry witnessed an outflow of ₹38,602 across all segments during the period under review, compared to an inflow of ₹92,906 crore in April. However, investors pulled out ₹44,512 crore from debt mutual funds last month after infusing over ₹1 lakh crore in April.

As per the data, inflow from equity and equity-linked open ended schemes was at ₹10,083 crore in May.

Further, Gold exchange traded funds (ETFs) witnessed net inflow of ₹288 crore last month, compared to ₹680 crore in April.

The asset under management (AUM) of the mutual fund industry rose to an all time high of ₹33 lakh crore in May-end from ₹32.38 lakh crore in April-end.

