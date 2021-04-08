Equity mutual funds see net inflows in March after 8 months of outflow

Open ended debt mutual funds on the other hand saw net outflows of ₹52,528 crore, driven largely by out flows in short term debt categories like liquid funds, ultra short duration funds, low duration funds, money market funds and short duration funds. Some of these outflows are seasonal in nature, driven by corporate treasuries needing funds for advance tax in March. There were, however, positive flows of ₹956.92 crore in close ended debt funds, mostly driven by launches of fixed maturity plans. Open ended hybrid funds also saw a net inflow of ₹6210.05 crore driven largely by flows into arbitrage and balanced advantage funds.