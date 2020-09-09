Equity mutual funds witness record high outflows worth 4,000 crore in August

Equity mutual funds witnessed record breaking net outflows of ₹4,000 crore in August, shows the data released by Amfi. Last month equity mutual funds witnessed net outflows of ₹2,480 crore, highest outflows in over four years. Last time, the category witnessed positive inflows was in June worth ₹240 crore. 7 out of 10 equity-oriented mutual fund categories have seen net outflows in August.

"We continue to see some outflows in the equity category. Last time also we saw outflows," said NS Venkatesh, Chief Executive, Amfi during the conference call.

Inflows through SIP also saw a marginal dip from ₹7,831 crore in July to ₹7,791 crore in August.

"There was a marginal dip in inflows via SIP to the extent of ₹39 crore. The positive numbers show continued trust maintained by the retail investors which is a good indicator," said NS Venkatesh.

The outflows in equity mutual funds were mainly contributed by the large cap equity mutual funds which saw the highest net outflows of over ₹1,500 crore during August, followed by multi cap fund category which saw negative inflows to the tune of ₹1,157 crore. Large & mid cap funds, mid cap, small cap, dividend yield and value-oriented funds also saw net outflows during the month.

Month-on month, the net outflows have risen by 61%. This means negative inflows have expanded considerably.

The equity mutual fund category saw total inflows of ₹14,558 crore and total redemptions worth ₹18,558 crore.

Hybrid mutual fund schemes also faced higher redemptions than inflows. They had negative net inflows worth ₹4,819 crore in the month. Aggressive hybrid funds or balanced hybrid funds saw the maximum outflows in the category. The net outflows were ₹2,355 crore.

Average AUM for the overall mutual fund industry stood at ₹27.78 lakh crore. All mutual fund categories taken together saw net outflows worth ₹14,550 crore.

