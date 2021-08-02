ESG, mfg ABSL MF’s key themes for future

“Looking at data since 2002, the top five performing sectors vary greatly in each market cycle. The variation in returns among the best- and worst-performing industries during a cycle is too large, again underscoring the importance of picking the right themes," said A. Balasubramanian, managing director and chief executive officer, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC. According to the mutual fund house, different trends have rewarded investors at different points of time in the past.