Experts have doubts about bonds retail direct scheme

“Retail investors have severe limitations about entering the bond markets. First, it is a long-term investment and you are taking the risk of not being able to take advantage of interest rate changes in that period," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Care Ratings. Moreover, Sabnavis said, such long-term government securities become virtually non-tradeable after the initial period and one would be stuck with it forever. That apart, small savings schemes are giving better returns and are just as safe.