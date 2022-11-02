Factor investing is simple but not easy

How painful can Factor investing get?

Factor investing indeed has its rough patches. Take the case of momentum, which is the most sought-after factor of recent times due to its outsized recent as well as high historical long-term returns. But the journey to those high returns has not been easy. Momentum crashes have typically occurred during times of market reversal, characterized by significant underperformance by stocks with the strongest momentum, even as stocks with negative momentum outperform. Some of the steep drawdown periods for the momentum factor in the US markets include the ~65% fall (markets: ~50%) during the recession midst of the Great Depression and the current ~44% fall (markets: ~21%) as of Aug 2022 owing to several macro risks. Although short history, the story is similar in Indian markets, with momentum falling ~36% (markets: 30%) during the unveiling of corruption scandals and the current ~28% fall (markets: ~18%) as of Aug 2022.