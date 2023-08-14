Finfluencers must avoid foul play: Sebi

With an aim to improve transparency in costs charged to the unit holders the markets regulator has proposed uniform TER across mutual fund schemes. Currently, the regulator allows fund houses to charge unit holders of mutual fund four additional type of expenses over and above the specified total expense ratio limits. In a recent consultation paper floated by the regulator in May this year, Sebi said TER reflects the maximum expense ratio that an investor may have to pay and hence it should be inclusive of all the expenses permitted to be charged to an investor and the investor should not be charged any amount over and above the prescribed TER limits.