Five new mutual funds rules that come into effect in 2021

Sebi, in September, tweaked the portfolio allocation rules for multi cap equity mutual fund schemes. These new rules will become effective from next year. According to the new rules laid down by Sebi, a multi cap mutual fund scheme will have to invest at least 75% in equities. Also, going forward, these schemes will have to invest at least 25% each in large-, mid-, and small-cap stocks. Currently there is no such allocation restriction and fund managers can invest across the market cap as per their own choice. At present the minimum equity allocation must be 65%.