Flexi-cap becomes biggest category in open-ended equity segment: Report

Flexi-cap becomes biggest category in open-ended equity segment: Report3 min read . 01:35 PM IST
- Multi-cap fund too has been witnessing steady growth with the category having a total AUM of ₹42,860 crore at the end of December quarter
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In a little over a year since its introduction, flexi-cap funds have accumulated the highest assets in the open-ended equity category with a corpus of ₹2,22,319 crore at the end of December quarter, surpassing large-cap funds with assets under management (AUM) of ₹2,21,835 crore, according to a report by Morningstar India.
In a little over a year since its introduction, flexi-cap funds have accumulated the highest assets in the open-ended equity category with a corpus of ₹2,22,319 crore at the end of December quarter, surpassing large-cap funds with assets under management (AUM) of ₹2,21,835 crore, according to a report by Morningstar India.
An open-ended fund or scheme is one that is available for repurchase and subscription continuously.
An open-ended fund or scheme is one that is available for repurchase and subscription continuously.
In November 2020, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had launched a flexi-cap category, requiring funds under this classification to invest at least 65% of their corpus in equity but without any restrictions on whether they can invest in large-, mid-, or small-cap stocks.
This came after the markets regulator in September introduced new norms for asset-allocation rules for multi-cap funds, mandating a minimum 25% allocation each in large-, mid-, and small-cap stocks.
Following the changes, most funds moved to the flexi-cap category, with just a few funds choosing to stay in the restrictive multi-cap category.
Multi-cap fund too has been witnessing steady growth with the category having a total AUM of ₹42,860 crore at the end of December quarter against assets worth ₹19,891 crore at the end of March 2021 quarter.
During the third quarter of fiscal year 2021-22, the flexi-cap category had net inflows worth ₹6,191 crore, which was the third-highest among the open-end equity categories. The flexi-cap category now has 17% of the overall assets of open-end equity funds. In 2021, the category had cumulative net inflows of INR 17,882 crore.
On the other hand, large-cap funds experienced net inflows worth ₹3,950 crores in third-quarter fiscal year 2021-22, which was significantly higher than the net inflows in the previous quarter at ₹528 crore.
Overall, the AUM of open-ended funds stood at ₹37,11,433 crore as of December 2021 up by almost 3% compared to the last quarter September 2021 and up 26% compared with December 2020.
The Morningstar report also highlighted that the third quarter of fiscal-year 2021-22 saw the new fund offering (NFO) of a total of 37 open-end funds (including exchange-traded funds) and six closed-ended funds.
Cumulatively, these funds were able to garner ₹31,055 crore at their inception stage. In 2021, there were 140 new fund offers (including closed-end funds and ETFs). These managed to garner ₹99,704 crore during their inception stage.
Asset management companies that experienced the highest net inflows (open-end and ETFs) in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021-22 were SBI Mutual Fund, with flows of ₹25,892 crore; Edelweiss with ₹11,303 crore; Axis with ₹6,825 crore, and ICICI Prudential with ₹4,937 crore.
Fund houses that had the highest net outflows were L&T Finance with ₹4,763 crore, IDFC with ₹4,604 crore, and Aditya Birla Sunlife with ₹4,093 crore.
The fixed-income category had net outflows of ₹21,277 crore in the third-quarter compared with net inflows of ₹10,858 crore received in the earlier quarter. This was a result of net outflows of ₹49,154 crores in December.
In terms of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) funds, Morningstar India said that the theme has been getting a lot of traction not only overseas but also in India.
“Currently, there are eight open-end funds, one fund of fund, one ETF, and two global funds that follow the ESG philosophy/mandate style of investing. Cumulatively, they had outflows of ₹141 crore during the quarter ended December 2021 and net inflows of ₹986 crore during 2021, the report said.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!