Flexicap mutual funds: How they can help your portfolio, tax implication

Since the equity market displays volatility not only in terms of its overall performance but also in terms of relative performance of various segments like large cap fund, mid cap fund and small cap fund, it is very important for an investor to tap into the potential opportunities any specific segment of the market has to offer as a means to maximise one’s long term returns at any given point of time. Since a common man does not have the ability to identify the potential of a specific segment, it is ideal to stay invested in a product which helps them achieve this.