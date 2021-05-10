Net inflows into open-ended equity mutual funds fell to ₹3,437 crore in April 2021 around 40% of their level in March at ₹9,115 crore. The large positive flows in March had come after 8 months of net outflows in such schemes. However the pull back in April suggests that the rebound may not be sustained. The data was released to Mint by a senior industry executive who declined to be named. Industry body AMFI did not respond to our calls and messages on the release.

Within the categories of equity funds, sectoral and thematic funds saw the largest net inflow at ₹1,705.14 crore, the data showed. This was followed by a net inflow of ₹958.17 crores in midcap funds and ₹707.85 crore in large and midcap funds. Debt funds saw a net inflow of ₹100,903.48 crore with a bulk of net inflows coming into liquid, overnight and money market funds. In the hybrid fund category, a net inflow of ₹8,641.32 crore was seen with arbitrage funds accounting for the bulk of the flow ( ₹7,245.15 crore). Gold Funds and Fund of Funds investing overseas also saw strong net inflows of ₹680.15 crore and ₹695.34 crore respectively.

